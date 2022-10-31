Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $50,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

