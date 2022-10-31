JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Target Price to CHF 5.50

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,536,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
