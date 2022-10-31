Joystick (JOY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $99,191.00

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Joystick has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $109.20 million and approximately $99,191.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,444.52 or 0.99995277 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00044815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022507 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.53564799 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $164,020.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.