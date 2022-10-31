Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $138.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

