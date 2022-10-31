Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,461. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

