Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 21 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,078,000 after buying an additional 211,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,583 shares of company stock valued at $32,526,600. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $8.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $512.43. The stock had a trading volume of 59,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,593. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.31 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $200.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $532.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

