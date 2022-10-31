iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

