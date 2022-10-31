iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $388.68. The company had a trading volume of 425,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.