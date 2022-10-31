iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.73 and its 200-day moving average is $397.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

