Investment Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 185,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 264,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 442,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 341,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,548,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

