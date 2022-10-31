Investment Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,547. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $116.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

