Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS):

10/24/2022 – ANSYS was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $295.00.

10/17/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $200.00.

9/19/2022 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/16/2022 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,916. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.61. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get ANSYS Inc alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.