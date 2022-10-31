Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Investec Group Price Performance

ITCFY remained flat at $7.80 during trading hours on Monday. Investec Group has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

