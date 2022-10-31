Insider Buying: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Purchases 52,000 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,240 ($23,247.95).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Friday, October 14th, Thomas Spain sold 39,520 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £14,622.40 ($17,668.44).

On Friday, September 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 120,812 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £44,700.44 ($54,012.13).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Thomas Spain purchased 13,646 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,277.16 ($7,584.78).

On Friday, August 12th, Thomas Spain purchased 20,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Thomas Spain purchased 45,364 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,691.96 ($21,377.43).

Staffline Group Price Performance

STAF remained flat at GBX 37 ($0.45) during trading on Monday. 57,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,278. Staffline Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.71 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.02 ($0.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.82. The company has a market cap of £61.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,850.00.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.