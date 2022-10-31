IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 1,127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.5 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IGIFF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.
IGIFF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $27.12. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482. IGM Financial has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $41.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
