IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 1,127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IGIFF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

IGIFF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $27.12. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482. IGM Financial has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $41.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.4352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.