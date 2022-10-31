IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Update

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,394,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFAN Financial Price Performance

Shares of IFAN Financial stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 52,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,897. IFAN Financial has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About IFAN Financial

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

