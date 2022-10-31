Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.46-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $204.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.78. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

