Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in October

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,500 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 480,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance

HNSBF stock remained flat at $5.75 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Hansa Biopharma AB has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 223 to SEK 244 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 price objective for the company.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

