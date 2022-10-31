Grove Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.39 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Grove has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grove token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grove has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Grove

Grove launched on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 59,939,115,319,048,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

