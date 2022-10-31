Gode Chain (GODE) Price Tops $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

