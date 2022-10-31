Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.25

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 9.25 and last traded at 10.09, with a volume of 30392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 10.28.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.73. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 million and a PE ratio of 2.81.

Get Global Dividend Growth Split alerts:

Global Dividend Growth Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.