Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Shares Down 20%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 388,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 158,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

