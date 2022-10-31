GICTrade (GICT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $92.49 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004565 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $92.49 million and approximately $46,436.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.53 or 0.31420560 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012272 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90733519 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $47,973.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.