Fruits (FRTS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $554,125.00

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Fruits has a market cap of $253.57 million and approximately $554,125.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,381.19 or 0.31283303 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

