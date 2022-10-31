Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,232.0 days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $44.69 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. Fraport has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $57.79.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

