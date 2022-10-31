Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,232.0 days.
Fraport Price Performance
Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $44.69 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. Fraport has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $57.79.
About Fraport
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fraport (FPRUF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.