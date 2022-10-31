Forum Private Client Group LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

XOM traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.89. The stock had a trading volume of 351,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

