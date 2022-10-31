Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 112,441 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,441 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $58,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,265 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.24. 29,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

