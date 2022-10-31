Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$198.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.14 million.

FIVN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.75. Five9 has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $168.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.80.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 44.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

