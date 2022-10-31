Eversource Energy (ES) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) recently:

10/24/2022 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $97.00 to $82.00.

10/21/2022 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Eversource Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $89.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.50. 45,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,087. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.58%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 677,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

