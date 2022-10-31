Everest Re Group (RE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE):

10/28/2022 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $322.00 to $333.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Everest Re Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Everest Re Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.04 and its 200-day moving average is $275.48. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $321.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

