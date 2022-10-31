Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 414,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 148,959 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 88,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 225,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 67,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,801. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.