Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,940,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 34,091,574 shares.The stock last traded at $89.40 and had previously closed at $89.25.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 33,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

