Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.93

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,375,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.