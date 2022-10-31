El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Up 14.2% in October

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 2,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $375.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.19. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

El Pollo Loco Dividend Announcement

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 161,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.