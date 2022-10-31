Efinity Token (EFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.13 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $58.13 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,837,696 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is enjin.io/products/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

