Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 5100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.38 million and a PE ratio of -13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0294118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

