Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €58.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday.

Danone Price Performance

EPA:BN traded up €1.41 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €49.81 ($50.82). 1,966,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.60. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($73.60).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

