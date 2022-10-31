Dakota Wealth Management Sells 24,940 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,940 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,663,428. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

