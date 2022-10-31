Dakota Wealth Management Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 39.2% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LLY traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $362.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

