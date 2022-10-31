Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 280 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.90. 6,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

