Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93 billion-$8.93 billion.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.85. 40,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,406. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

