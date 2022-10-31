Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.89. 69,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.36.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

