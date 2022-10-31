Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $16.42 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.33.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.10 on Monday, hitting $840.40. 6,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,988. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $839.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $721.77 and a 200-day moving average of $680.46.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

