Credit Suisse Group Raises NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 370

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.15.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,869. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.26. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NatWest Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

