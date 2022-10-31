Covenant (COVN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $172,458.00

Covenant (COVN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00011912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $151.31 million and approximately $172,458.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,381.19 or 0.31283303 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

