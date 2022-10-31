Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 321 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 18,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 82,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,033,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Salesforce by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 358,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,220,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.20. 71,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,738,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,738,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,276 shares of company stock valued at $11,641,782 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

