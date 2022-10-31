Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 30,042 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,042 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,128,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

