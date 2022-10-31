Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 76,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $355.77. 508,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

