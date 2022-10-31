Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.05. 229,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $322.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

