Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 712,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,980,000 after acquiring an additional 463,885 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 130.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 96,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

CMTL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. 7,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,952. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.69. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.39%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

